Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$39.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$34.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.48.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.6%

ARE stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 290.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.28%.The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.