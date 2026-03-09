SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 575,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 190,444 shares.The stock last traded at $35.3050 and had previously closed at $35.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSEZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSEZY

SSE Stock Up 0.3%

SSE Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.