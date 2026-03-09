Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.72 and last traded at $121.2775, with a volume of 250894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Bae Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bae Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bae Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

