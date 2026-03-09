GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 879% from the previous session’s volume of 618 shares.The stock last traded at $43.05 and had previously closed at $41.8980.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get GN Store Nord alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $738.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.79 million. GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.