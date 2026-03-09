Dollar General’s (DG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.15.

DG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.73. 1,919,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

