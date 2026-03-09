Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 39.08%.The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million.

Repay Trading Down 4.4%

RPAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. Repay has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Repay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Repay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Repay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Repay by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: RPAY) is a specialized financial technology company that delivers integrated payment solutions to businesses operating within key vertical markets. The company’s platform enables merchants and service providers to accept a range of payment types, including credit and debit cards, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers and electronic checks. Repay’s offerings are designed to seamlessly integrate with third-party software applications, such as enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and point-of-sale systems, empowering industries such as utilities, telecommunications, automotive finance, healthcare, insurance, property management and education.

Tracing its roots to the formation of Pinnacle Payment Systems in 1997, Repay expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Southeastern Integrated Solutions and Payliance, before completing a business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in 2019 to become a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.