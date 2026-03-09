NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 961127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,087,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,491,000 after buying an additional 383,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,796,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 799,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,935,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 427,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after buying an additional 226,869 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.