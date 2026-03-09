Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 97523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Legend Power Systems Trading Down 10.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -130.11, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

