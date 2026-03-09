Insig AI (LON:INSG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 and last traded at GBX 13.25, with a volume of 128286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

Insig AI Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -90.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.77.

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Insig AI had a negative net margin of 609.63% and a positive return on equity of 605.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Insig AI

In other news, insider Richard Cooper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £11,500. Also, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 per share, for a total transaction of £18,000. Insiders have bought a total of 342,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

Featured Articles

