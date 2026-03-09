Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 and last traded at GBX 15.80, with a volume of 3400243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.31.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Down 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of £23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.38.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to ‘find and fix’ the problem.

