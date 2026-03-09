DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 and last traded at GBX 6.89, with a volume of 349896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.14.

DP Poland Trading Down 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 344.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.92.

DP Poland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.