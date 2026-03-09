JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.82. 489,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,011. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72. Visteon has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.25 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.93%.Visteon’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,242.88. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 28.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,364,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,342,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,361,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 191,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,902,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

