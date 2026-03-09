NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $24.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. 838,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,417. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.