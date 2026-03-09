Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 2.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $380.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $306.80 and last traded at $306.36. Approximately 29,066,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 35,881,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.52.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

