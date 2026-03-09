Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC) Announces Earnings Results

Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Shares of SVCC stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.43. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 million and a P/E ratio of 52.13. Stellar V Capital has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital during the second quarter worth $5,115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stellar V Capital during the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital during the second quarter worth $13,292,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital during the second quarter worth $2,558,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stellar V Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

