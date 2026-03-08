Visa Inc. $V Holdings Lessened by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116,954 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.18% of Visa worth $1,129,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.30. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

