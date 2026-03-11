Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,040 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 12th total of 380 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2941 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).

