Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 88.0% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 886 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 12th total of 7,373 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PSF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 45,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE: PSF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of preferred and other hybrid securities, combining the liquidity of an exchange-traded vehicle with a specialized income strategy.

The fund’s primary business activity is investing in preferred stocks, bank capital instruments, trust preferreds and other hybrid capital structures issued by U.S.

