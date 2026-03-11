RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Short Interest Update

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,920 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the February 12th total of 180 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund ( NYSEARCA:RIGS Free Report ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.54% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

