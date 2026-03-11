RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Short Interest Update

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,920 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the February 12th total of 180 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA RIGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0832 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.
