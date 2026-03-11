ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 437,300 shares, an increase of 629.1% from the February 12th total of 59,976 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,586,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based environmental services company specializing in the treatment, recycling and re-refining of oilfield and industrial waste streams. The company provides integrated solutions for the recovery of hydrocarbons and water from drilling and production operations, utilizing mechanical separation, thermal desorption, filtration and re-refining technologies to convert used oils into high-quality base oils and minimize disposal volumes.

Through its network of strategically located facilities in core oil and gas regions, ReTo Eco-Solutions offers end-to-end logistics services, including transportation, storage and warehousing of waste materials.

