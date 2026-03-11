Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 147 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the February 12th total of 1,088 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Keen Vision Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keen Vision Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KVAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,046,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 361,071 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

