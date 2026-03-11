Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Expands By 1,102.6%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,727 shares, a growth of 1,102.6% from the February 12th total of 892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 55,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,094. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

