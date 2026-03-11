Short Interest in Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Rises By 573.8%

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 102,839 shares, an increase of 573.8% from the February 12th total of 15,262 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sprott Critical Materials ETF Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ SETM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,298. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.
Sprott Critical Materials ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.4527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 164.0%.
About Sprott Critical Materials ETF
The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.
