Short Interest in Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Rises By 573.8%

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 102,839 shares, an increase of 573.8% from the February 12th total of 15,262 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,214 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SETM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,298. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $498.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.4527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 164.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Critical Materials ETF

About Sprott Critical Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 1,303,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 390,284 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,349,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

