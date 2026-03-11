SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 12th total of 50 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

SSSSL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. 13,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: SSSSL) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by SuRo Capital Corp., a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that qualifies as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00%, payable semiannually, and will mature in May 2026. They trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SSSSL, offering investors a fixed-income vehicle linked to the investment operations of a publicly registered BDC.

SuRo Capital Corp.

