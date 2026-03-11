Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 130,342 shares, a growth of 1,176.6% from the February 12th total of 10,210 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 91,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 42,893 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 342,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 194,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,579. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.1334 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

