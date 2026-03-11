ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,850 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 12th total of 20,946 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:SZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 21.02% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples Price Performance

Shares of SZK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,836. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

