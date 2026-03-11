Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 462.1% in February

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,740 shares, a growth of 462.1% from the February 12th total of 2,978 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 10,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULTP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A., the company delivers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury and cash management solutions, and mortgage origination services.

In addition to traditional banking, Fulton Financial offers wealth management and brokerage services, as well as insurance and leasing products designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

