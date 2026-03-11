Short Interest in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Increases By 505.1%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,909 shares, an increase of 505.1% from the February 12th total of 1,968 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNRG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.3741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 224.0%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNRG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 188.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

