PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Short Interest Update

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,118 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 12th total of 599,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PTL currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.
