Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,547 shares, an increase of 535.8% from the February 12th total of 3,861 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RSPM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 11,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

