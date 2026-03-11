Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,568 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 12th total of 95,322 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of Intelligent Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Intelligent Group has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99.
Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.
