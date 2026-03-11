Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Up 429.5% in February

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,766 shares, a growth of 429.5% from the February 12th total of 5,810 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 77,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,379. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1303 per share. This represents a yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
