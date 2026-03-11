Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Up 429.5% in February

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,766 shares, a growth of 429.5% from the February 12th total of 5,810 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 77,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,379. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Get Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1303 per share. This represents a yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDBA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.