Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,676 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 12th total of 17,842 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Stock Up 1.8%

HKPD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 7,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.76.

Get Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.