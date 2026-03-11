Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 62,110 shares, an increase of 794.2% from the February 12th total of 6,946 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Currency Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FOXY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 56,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,888. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies. FOXY was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Simplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Currency Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.