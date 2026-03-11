Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 697 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.36, for a total transaction of $132,680.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,252.76. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick James Buehler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Patrick James Buehler sold 1,361 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $266,660.73.

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.41. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on FSLR (keeps conviction in demand and growth) even after lowering its price target to $228 from $279 — a signal that analysts still see upside despite nearer‑term headwinds. First Solar Gains Analyst Support (Yahoo)

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Freedom Capital cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on First Solar from $320.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus cut their price objective on First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

