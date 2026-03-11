Insider Selling: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) insider Yvette Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Antero Resources by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.