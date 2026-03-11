Erste Group Bank Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vinci

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Vinci in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vinci’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $37.61 on Monday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Vinci

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

