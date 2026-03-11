Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $218.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $247.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $162,545,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,182,000 after purchasing an additional 671,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,334,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 667,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,871,000 after purchasing an additional 314,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.