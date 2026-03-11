Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Critical Analysis

CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV – Get Free Report) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Viavi Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CTX Virtual Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.08 billion 6.34 $34.80 million ($0.18) -165.11

Profitability

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CTX Virtual Technologies.

This table compares CTX Virtual Technologies and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTX Virtual Technologies N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions -3.38% 13.03% 4.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTX Virtual Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions 1 2 6 0 2.56

Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.13, indicating a potential downside of 22.19%. Given CTX Virtual Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CTX Virtual Technologies is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats CTX Virtual Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTX Virtual Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers. Its other subsidiary, Celluon Technology Holdings Ltd., is involved in the manufacture and sale of virtual 3-D electronic perception products, including proprietary stand-alone external virtual keyboard for Smartphones and Pads. The company also manufactures and sells the MiSeeTX mini-computer, a fully functioning small computer incorporating various virtual input and output technologies while running the Windows XP, Android, or Windows 7 platforms. In addition, it provides virtual projection products, such as the virtual keyboards used in hospitals and medical clinics to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Hong Kong; Toronto, Canada; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTX Virtual Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.