Medical Facilities (MFCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) is a Canadian company that specializes in the ownership and operation of private-pay hospitals. The firm focuses on providing short-stay acute care services outside of the traditional public healthcare system, offering patients an alternative setting for elective surgeries and certain inpatient treatments. Its network of facilities is designed to serve both self-pay and insured patients, delivering a range of surgical and diagnostic services in a streamlined, patient-focused environment.

The company’s primary operations revolve around specialty hospitals that handle orthopedic procedures, endoscopy, pain management, general surgery and plastic surgery.

