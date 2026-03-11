First Trust Advisors LP Has $55.79 Million Stock Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of NewJersey Resources worth $55,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NewJersey Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,907,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $186,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,499.90. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.57.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

