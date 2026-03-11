Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 4,340 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $222,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,946.30. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 20,948 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,173.68.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 19,924 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $991,219.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,905 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $194,156.60.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Q2

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February — down ~36% to ~1.93M shares (≈3.2% of shares short) with a days‑to‑cover of ~1.4 — reducing a potential short‑squeeze risk and removing some downside pressure from forced covering.

Short interest fell sharply in February — down ~36% to ~1.93M shares (≈3.2% of shares short) with a days‑to‑cover of ~1.4 — reducing a potential short‑squeeze risk and removing some downside pressure from forced covering. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and technical backdrop is mixed: several firms trimmed price targets (Needham, JPMorgan) while one upgraded to Buy (DA Davidson); QTWO trades well below its 50‑day (~$60) and 200‑day (~$67) moving averages, creating a cautious technical profile. MarketBeat QTWO page

Analyst and technical backdrop is mixed: several firms trimmed price targets (Needham, JPMorgan) while one upgraded to Buy (DA Davidson); QTWO trades well below its 50‑day (~$60) and 200‑day (~$67) moving averages, creating a cautious technical profile. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by John E. Breeden — roughly 74,783 shares sold across March 5 & 9 (~$3.87M) — represent a material trimming of his stake and are a clear negative signal for sentiment. Breeden SEC filing

Large insider sales by John E. Breeden — roughly 74,783 shares sold across March 5 & 9 (~$3.87M) — represent a material trimming of his stake and are a clear negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Kimberly A. Rutledge sold ~25,288 shares on March 5 & 9 (≈$1.31M), reducing her ownership by ~19% on earlier disclosures — another bearish insider action. Rutledge sale article

Kimberly A. Rutledge sold ~25,288 shares on March 5 & 9 (≈$1.31M), reducing her ownership by ~19% on earlier disclosures — another bearish insider action. Negative Sentiment: Michael S. Kerr (General Counsel) sold ~12,375 shares across March 5 & 9 (~$638k), furthering the pattern of insider dispositions disclosed to the SEC. Kerr sale article

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

