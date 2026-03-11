Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 581.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

