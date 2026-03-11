Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 617,143 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 617,143 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 643.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,833,000 after purchasing an additional 553,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 237,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Featured Articles

