First Trust Advisors LP Buys 150,210 Shares of BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,601 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of BOK Financial worth $58,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 109.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $589.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.05 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.10%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,282.36. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

