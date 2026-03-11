Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,741 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,741 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

