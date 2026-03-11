Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,197 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target sharply to $799 and kept a Buy rating, signaling sizable upside versus the current stock level. Article Title

Canaccord raised its price target sharply to $799 and kept a Buy rating, signaling sizable upside versus the current stock level. Positive Sentiment: Telsey and Barclays also lifted targets (Telsey to $715; Barclays to $712), reinforcing analyst conviction ahead of Ulta’s earnings. Article Title

Telsey and Barclays also lifted targets (Telsey to $715; Barclays to $712), reinforcing analyst conviction ahead of Ulta’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: Ulta is expanding exclusive brands (adding Hairstory and NassifMD to more doors/marketplace) and running its multi‑week “21 Days of Beauty” promotion — moves that can lift in‑store and online traffic and deepen loyalty. Ulta Beauty Expands Exclusive Brands This Week’s Best Deals at Ulta

Ulta is expanding exclusive brands (adding Hairstory and NassifMD to more doors/marketplace) and running its multi‑week “21 Days of Beauty” promotion — moves that can lift in‑store and online traffic and deepen loyalty. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings season is imminent; several outlets highlight Ulta on the calendar — upcoming results and guidance will be the near‑term catalyst and could drive volatility in either direction. Earnings Calendar Wall Street Insights

Earnings season is imminent; several outlets highlight Ulta on the calendar — upcoming results and guidance will be the near‑term catalyst and could drive volatility in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Broader press coverage notes multiple firms lifting targets ahead of earnings, reflecting heightened analyst focus rather than new company fundamentals. Wall Street Lifts Targets

Broader press coverage notes multiple firms lifting targets ahead of earnings, reflecting heightened analyst focus rather than new company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $500 but kept an Underweight rating, highlighting divergent analyst views and the potential for downside if results disappoint. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its target to $500 but kept an Underweight rating, highlighting divergent analyst views and the potential for downside if results disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Technically the stock sits below its 50‑day moving average (short‑term resistance), which could cap near‑term upside if post‑earnings momentum fades — watch guidance and comp metrics closely.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.8%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ULTA opened at $647.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $665.94 and its 200 day moving average is $586.04. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.12.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

