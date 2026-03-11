Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 38,587 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average daily volume of 12,566 call options.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 181.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.