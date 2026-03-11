Capital Research Global Investors Has $556.91 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.18% of Chevron worth $556,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This trade represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.6%

Chevron stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

