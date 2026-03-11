Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Qualys by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,820,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $1,250,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 252,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,936. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qualys from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $155.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

See Also

